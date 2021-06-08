Bruno Amadeu

Gomes (my fish)

Bruno Amadeu
Bruno Amadeu
  • Save
Gomes (my fish) graphic design
Download color palette

I was feeding my betta fish when he stopped to see his reflex on something (not sure what), then I took a photo and staarted drawing him.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Bruno Amadeu
Bruno Amadeu

More by Bruno Amadeu

View profile
    • Like