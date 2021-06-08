LINART logostudio™

Thayer coffee

Thayer coffee coffe bird cafe branding modern fun logo
Welcoming logo with batik ornament & Moroccan color palette, showing modern style with a subtle middle-eastern twist.
Bird “with open arms” as letter T surrounded by coffee plants.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
