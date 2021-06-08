Hello dribbblers and all my friends !

I am pleased and excited to present you my new shot which is the (FlashCop) file manager dashboard design. FlashCop is a convenient way to access all your files in one place.

Users can add all cloud storages, manage them simultaneously, also as view files, create, open and delete them. A dashboard concept that will help manage your data, as well as protect it.

You can classify folders with colored markers to quickly find them which is quite convenient. There is no need to worry about garbage files as you can delete them with the help of the app.

The overall product style is pretty simple and intuitive. The color scheme makes a user feel safe and relaxed.

I hope you like it. Thanks for watching!

