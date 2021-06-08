Safiullah Antu

Inflection Space Strategies - logo design

Safiullah Antu
Safiullah Antu
  • Save
Inflection Space Strategies - logo design aviation industry space flat logo graphic design brand design minimalist logo brand identity blackandwhite branding logodesign logo
Download color palette

Inflection Space Strategies is a small consulting company specializing in space systems (satellites, rockets) for national security and commercial applications. Target audiences are the companies themselves, the investors that fund them, and the government organizations who need access to these systems and services.

Safiullah Antu
Safiullah Antu

More by Safiullah Antu

View profile
    • Like