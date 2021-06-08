Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
St-Nicolas-du-Chardonnet

St-Nicolas-du-Chardonnet responsive branding woodcut branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
It was a huge honor to design the new crest for Saint-Nicolas-du-Chardonnet a catholic church in the centre of Paris, France. A place with a history of more than 500 years.

The branding includes responsive versions of the crest wich shows a shepherds crook as well as Thistle flowers. It is based on the traditionial Ecclesiastical heraldry of the church. For the Font I used the amazing new Adams by Beasts of England.

Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
