Orety.studio

Add new task modal window

Orety.studio
Orety.studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Add new task modal window light white minimalism animation inputs rates date desktop application crm dashboard minimal calendar popup window modal management app
Download color palette

Hi,
This is a part of our last CRM app project - adding new task in modal window.
Let us know your opinion ;)

Orety.studio
Orety.studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Orety.studio

View profile
    • Like