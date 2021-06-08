Shifting Realities

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy Tuesday mates,
Hope the summer has been kind to you all so far and everyone is staying safe and healthy.
On the topic of today, Sharing with you a client's landing/Article page's final transitional flows, The project allowed us to experiment with a lot of typographic systems/components that could be reusable across the different article styles.
Furthermore, The type components were designed to be interchangeable based on the context requirement of the article while maintaining the visual style of the overall product. this allowed the page layouts to swift procedurally based on the user's article expectations during the writing/publishing process.
I hope you like the project and would love to hear your thoughts on it.
Have a grand week ahead!
Press “L” to show some love ❤
Cheers!