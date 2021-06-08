PhD Studies : freelance project

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi people!
These group of shots, is for a web page I have been working on.
I was hired by PhDStudies to redesign their web, where they offer different program studies. For this result we have made all the ux research part to know what the user need and want in this kind of platforms.
Here you can take a look to the XD Prototype: https://xd.adobe.com/view/d1cbcdd1-b7fa-4955-ba5b-315267a3b7d3-8498/
Hope you like it
(: