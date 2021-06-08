Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya

Drone shop Website - Web & UI Design

Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya
Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya
wordpress web design design figmadesign figma uiuxdesign uiux web
Hello everyone!

Here is my result showcase for Autodrone Indonesia Website from Build with Angga UI/UX Course.
This website is done developed using WordPress and Elementor Builder.
Here are plugins that I used on WordPress: Woocommerce, Header & Footer Blocks, One-Click Chat to Order (using Whatsapp)
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to drop your feedback :)
--
I'm available for projects, collaboration, and other commissions.
Please, let me know: hallo.labelle@gmail.com

Thanks!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya
Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya

