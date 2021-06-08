Drone shop Website - Web & UI Design

Hello everyone!

Here is my result showcase for Autodrone Indonesia Website from Build with Angga UI/UX Course.

This website is done developed using WordPress and Elementor Builder.

Here are plugins that I used on WordPress: Woocommerce, Header & Footer Blocks, One-Click Chat to Order (using Whatsapp)

Hope you enjoy it and feel free to drop your feedback :)

--

I'm available for projects, collaboration, and other commissions.

Please, let me know: hallo.labelle@gmail.com

Thanks!