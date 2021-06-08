Fast Food Branding

Triangle Affair is a Food Outlet Brand, They want we made a logo that Represent their Business, we made a creative ' samosa' icon and we play with their brand name letters and we complete it with a simple typographic of their business name ‘Triangle Affair'.

Go for a good Graphic design company to make your Product package design stand out unique.

----

Looking for a branding agency? We would love to hear from you.

📊We're available for Forex Branding and website projects

📩 info@onexcell.com

Follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Behance