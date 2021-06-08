Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Code Astrology

Landing Page UI Explorations

Code Astrology
Code Astrology
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page UI Explorations minimal code astrology online shop online course 2021 trend clean ui apps design homepage landingpage design agency dashboard website design 3d mobile ui header exploration product design agency landing page landing page design landing page landing
Landing Page UI Explorations minimal code astrology online shop online course 2021 trend clean ui apps design homepage landingpage design agency dashboard website design 3d mobile ui header exploration product design agency landing page landing page design landing page landing
Download color palette
  1. 3D Website UI Design.png
  2. MacBook Pro - 1.png

Hello Dribbblers 🏀🏀🏀️

This is a landing page exploration for 3D Learning website.
What do you think about the concept? 🤔

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 😁

================

We are available for crafting new projects

Make your project more awesome!

Connect with us : codeastrology@gmail.com

Dribbble | Behance |
Whatsapp |
Skype: codersaiful

Code Astrology
Code Astrology
Welcome to my Design Portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Code Astrology

View profile
    • Like