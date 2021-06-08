Lawrules is a modern and fresh-face Lawyer, Attorney, And Lawfirm WordPress theme. It is developed to perform at a very high level. Theme enriched with powerful features and can be used by legal business, advocate, barrister. An excellent user-friendly combination of functionality and comfort gives the power to mold & shape your website in your hands.

Main Features:

Professional Home Variations

Incredible Practice Area Layouts

Pre-defined Inner Pages

Our Attorneys Layout

Two Stunning Case Results Options

Beautiful Shopping Experience

Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option

Unlimited Options

Elementor Page Builder

WooCommerce

Contact Form 7

Mail Chimp

Advanced Theme Options

Fast & Friendly Support

One Click Demo Install

Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer

Lot’s of Shortcodes are available

SEO Optimized

Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts

Advanced Typography

Google Map

FontAwesome & Line Icons

Child Theme

Browser Compatible

Lifetime Updates

Documentation

Video Tutorials

Download Lawrules – Lawyer WordPress Theme