Lawrules – Lawyer WordPress Theme

Lawrules – Lawyer WordPress Theme office
Lawrules is a modern and fresh-face Lawyer, Attorney, And Lawfirm WordPress theme. It is developed to perform at a very high level. Theme enriched with powerful features and can be used by legal business, advocate, barrister. An excellent user-friendly combination of functionality and comfort gives the power to mold & shape your website in your hands.

Main Features:

Professional Home Variations
Incredible Practice Area Layouts
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Our Attorneys Layout
Two Stunning Case Results Options
Beautiful Shopping Experience
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
