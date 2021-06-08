Mara Muss

macOS Monterey Safari Mockup [Figma]

macOS Monterey Safari Mockup [Figma] free figma apple browser ui mockup wwdc21 macos monterey safari
Fully vector Safari Mockup from macOS Monterey. Light and Dark mode included.

Grab here: https://www.figma.com/community/file/984057536478631995/macOS-Monterey-Safari-Mockup

Monterey Safari Mockup.fig
10 MB
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
