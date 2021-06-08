Maria Safronova

Card game product render

Maria Safronova
Maria Safronova
  • Save
Card game product render game card game design 3d art blue 3d render maxonc4d cinema4d
Download color palette

Made some renders for a game for building communication: https://more.random-coffee.ru/cardgame/basicdeck

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Maria Safronova
Maria Safronova

More by Maria Safronova

View profile
    • Like