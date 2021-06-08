Learning Management System | Feature Phones (01/03)

You can only connect the dots looking backwards.

In India, Smartphone users are still lesser than feature phone users. The ratio of feature phone (the one with keypad) users & smartphone users is roughly 9:11.

In 2018, after the advent of JIO's feature phone, I got excited about the opportunities it opened for those students who cannot afford expensive phones for their digital education.

For a while, I was working on a concept of an LMS (Learning management system) that is specially designed for feature phones. Sadly, it never went anywhere from mockups.

Life is tough for a lot of people. Countless stories of parents trying every means to ensure online education to their students make me wonder how impactful such a breakthrough can be.

I will be glad if someone, someday, takes up such a project with a lot more compassion.

(Cont. in two more designs)