Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anurag Khandelwal

Learning Management System | Feature Phones (02/03)

Anurag Khandelwal
Anurag Khandelwal
  • Save
Learning Management System | Feature Phones (02/03)
Download color palette

You can only connect the dots looking backwards.

In India, Smartphone users are still lesser than feature phone users. The ratio of feature phone (the one with keypad) users & smart phone users is roughly 9:11.

In 2018, after the advent of JIO's feature phone, I got excited about the opportunities it opened for those students who cannot afford expensive phones for their digital education.

For a while, I was working on a concept of an LMS (Learning management system) that is specially designed for feature phones. Sadly, it never went anywhere from mockups.

Life is tough for a lot of people. Countless stories of parents trying every means to ensure online education to their students make me wonder how impactful such a breakthrough can be.

I will be glad if someone, someday, takes up such a project with a lot more compassion.

(Cont. in one more design)

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Anurag Khandelwal
Anurag Khandelwal

More by Anurag Khandelwal

View profile
    • Like