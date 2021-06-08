Logo for VB

Logo for a German company that builds and rents real estate in rural areas with innovative tenant offerings such as car sharing.

https://viethen-bau.de/

#graphicdesign #logo #identity #branding #brandidentity #corporatestyle #logodesigner #graphicdesigner #logos #logomaker #businesslogo #professionallogo #design #logomark #brandlogo #identity #flatdesign #logotype #typeface #designer #icon #symbol #bestlogo #art #creative #rent #realestate #businesscards #дизайнер #лого