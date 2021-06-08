Soclean Nicecolors

Autonomous Taxi

bird lyft bolt uber scooter taxi drone
​​A subtle concept of an Autonomous Taxi / Ground Drone Delivery App.
​​
​​​​​​​​Utilising modern tech to provide lightning-fast and comfortable service.
Never be bothered by human factors on your trip home.
Order rapid wheeled delivery and send your goods to their destination.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
