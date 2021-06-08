Learning Management System | Feature Phones (03/03)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
You can only connect the dots looking backwards.
In India, Smartphone users are still lesser than feature phone users. The ratio of feature phone (the one with keypad) users & smart phone users is roughly 9:11.
In 2018, after the advent of JIO's feature phone, I got excited about the opportunities it opened for those students who cannot afford expensive phones for their digital education.
For a while, I was working on a concept of an LMS (Learning management system) that is specially designed for feature phones. Sadly, it never went anywhere from mockups.
Life is tough for a lot of people. Countless stories of parents trying every means to ensure online education to their students make me wonder how impactful such a breakthrough can be.
I will be glad if someone, someday, takes up such a project with a lot more compassion.