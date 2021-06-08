Luc Chaissac
Lattice's Elevated Design Illustration

Luc Chaissac for Lattice
Recently we released Lattice’s Elevated Design – a new way to experience Lattice. I had the chance to work on a new illustration style.

You can learn more about the project here:
- Unveiling Lattice’s Elevated Design

Made in collaboration with le Elliot and Jared 🙌

👉 Check-out our design team's page and join us!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
