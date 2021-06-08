Song Liu

ICON

Song Liu
Song Liu
  • Save
ICON 中国 设计 animation graphic design branding 漫威 logo illustration figmadesign 原创图标设计 ui ps icon design
Download color palette

This is a set of Marvel series icons I copied, I hope you like it.
这是我临摹的一组漫威系列图标，希望大家喜欢。
@3MiD
@gloaming _mt
@wede_LG
@imxiaoyu_

Song Liu
Song Liu

More by Song Liu

View profile
    • Like