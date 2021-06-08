Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Informative Two-Fold | A4 Size

Informative Two-Fold | A4 Size
Been through those times when printing too much is unavoidable?

In my last job, while designing the A4 size two-fold for our corporate customers, I came up with this design.

The objective was to bring out our USPs prominently and challenge those practices that have been defunct, yet widely used in the Relocation Industry.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
