Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vamshi Reddy

SME Neo Banking App

Vamshi Reddy
Vamshi Reddy
Hire Me
  • Save
SME Neo Banking App ui vector logo illustration branding ui ux design visual design design dribbble visual
SME Neo Banking App ui vector logo illustration branding ui ux design visual design design dribbble visual
SME Neo Banking App ui vector logo illustration branding ui ux design visual design design dribbble visual
SME Neo Banking App ui vector logo illustration branding ui ux design visual design design dribbble visual
SME Neo Banking App ui vector logo illustration branding ui ux design visual design design dribbble visual
SME Neo Banking App ui vector logo illustration branding ui ux design visual design design dribbble visual
SME Neo Banking App ui vector logo illustration branding ui ux design visual design design dribbble visual
Download color palette
  1. Project Thumb App 35.jpg
  2. Screen_2-1.jpg
  3. Screen_2-2.jpg
  4. Screen_2-3.jpg
  5. Screen_2-4.jpg
  6. Screen_2-5.jpg
  7. Screen_2.jpg

Hi Friends,

White and Dark theme fintech app we are working on. I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

I hope you like it!

Follow for more works 👉 https://dribbble.com/Mammu
------------------------------------------------------------------

Vamshi Reddy
Vamshi Reddy
Product Designer 👍 ⤵
Hire Me

More by Vamshi Reddy

View profile
    • Like