Vadastu

Yoga Logo Design

Vadastu
Vadastu
  • Save
Yoga Logo Design flower lotus pose logodesign logos minimalist yoga logo pink flat design logomark logo design identity icon yoga branding logo design
Download color palette

Logo design and branding for Edelyn Yoga Studio. Any suggestions are welcome :)

Vadastu
Vadastu

More by Vadastu

View profile
    • Like