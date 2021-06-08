H Lettermark + Building logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Damodar Ghosh

Damodar Ghosh
Damodar Ghosh
I have created this logo for a Construction Company. The Client Wanted a very Simple And Sleek design So I have created this for them The Letter H With 3 buildings on it
I hope you will like it

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
