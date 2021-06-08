SH lettermark logo

Damodar Ghosh

I have created this logo for a Perfume Company. The Client Wanted to include The Initial letters of their company name (SH) and A perfume bottle so I have tried to include them cleverly I hope you will like it

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
