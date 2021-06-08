Razaur Rahman

On-demand services App UI Kit

Razaur Rahman
Razaur Rahman
  • Save
On-demand services App UI Kit logo illustration apps ux ui creative app design
Download color palette

Handybox App Ui Kit is modern, clean, and very detailed. You can use this app Kit for On-Demand services. We designed more than 36 beautiful unique screens for your mobile app. This app was created by Adobe XD, so it’s easy to editable. So you can use this app for your On-demand services business.
View Full Project

https://themeforest.net/item/handybox-on-demand-handyman-service-app-ui-kit/32572187?s_rank=1

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120912015/On-demand-services-App-UI-Kit

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Razaur Rahman
Razaur Rahman

More by Razaur Rahman

View profile
    • Like