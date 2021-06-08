Evgen Kuznetsov
Truck's details & reports (alternative version)

ios iphone mobile minimal clean list car feed document grid vehicle neumorphic tabs design interface dashboard card ux ui app
Hi guys, I did more clean version of Vehicle details and Reports screens 🤔
What do you think?
Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments 🙌

Full Behance case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121663125/beUpToDate-Vehicle-manager-app-%28case-study%29

