Mobile Journalism Iconography

Mobile Journalism Iconography news reporters journalism iconography branding illustration icons
Icon designed for Mobile Journalism Education website - Awaaz Academy.
The icons are designed in consideration of brand colors and style.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
