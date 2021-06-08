Aescalate Technologies

Jungle Ads | Logo Design | Brand Identity | Marketing Platform

Aescalate Technologies
Aescalate Technologies
  • Save
Jungle Ads | Logo Design | Brand Identity | Marketing Platform mobile print typography product design jungle lion design marketing animation motion graphics 3d graphics flat design minimal illustration brand identity branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

We have worked on brand identity of JungleAds who is an SAAS platform offering manage cross platform advertisement services.
~
Have project? Write us to hello@aescalate.com or visit https://aescalate.com/

Aescalate Technologies
Aescalate Technologies

More by Aescalate Technologies

View profile
    • Like