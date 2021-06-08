Rokas Aleliunas

Creative struggles

Creative struggles stuggle selfportrait self art texture grunge texture grunge lines poster laconic illustration abstract composition minimal
Dry land of ideas. 2.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

