Vitality: The state of being strong and active; the power to live or grow.
Complete rebranding for the project, formerly known as Active Territory. Rebranding was started to transform the sporty brand/image into more of an 'elegant' brand with a name that was a bit more 'abstract' but still carried a strong meaning and appealed to the fitness and/or adventure crowds + fit the theme on merch.
With the logotype aiming to be the main focus. We wanted the logo/symbol to make sure it was still able to carry the same message and meaning without being too unfamiliar - either by itself or with the logotype. We decided with the icosahedron which has the spiritual meaning of going with the flow/adapting which ties in with being strong and growing.
Primary name: Vitality
Business name: Vitality Co.
URL: stateofvitality.co
Social media URLs: stateofvitality