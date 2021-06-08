Vrisca Aryanti

Logo Design for Travel Business Pitch

branding graphic design logo
The idea behind the logo concept is to capture the simplicity and connection through the use of grey and yellow color. Placement of a hat above the alphabet 'e' represent a tourist that often be seen using a hat.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
