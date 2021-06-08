Debi Ani / Oro&Co

Rose Villa Saigon

Debi Ani / Oro&Co
Debi Ani / Oro&Co
  • Save
Rose Villa Saigon die cut packaging bold intricate typography interiors hotel boutique hotel vietnam textile illustration calligraphy bespoke web design luxury graphic design logo branding
Rose Villa Saigon die cut packaging bold intricate typography interiors hotel boutique hotel vietnam textile illustration calligraphy bespoke web design luxury graphic design logo branding
Rose Villa Saigon die cut packaging bold intricate typography interiors hotel boutique hotel vietnam textile illustration calligraphy bespoke web design luxury graphic design logo branding
Rose Villa Saigon die cut packaging bold intricate typography interiors hotel boutique hotel vietnam textile illustration calligraphy bespoke web design luxury graphic design logo branding
Rose Villa Saigon die cut packaging bold intricate typography interiors hotel boutique hotel vietnam textile illustration calligraphy bespoke web design luxury graphic design logo branding
Rose Villa Saigon die cut packaging bold intricate typography interiors hotel boutique hotel vietnam textile illustration calligraphy bespoke web design luxury graphic design logo branding
Rose Villa Saigon die cut packaging bold intricate typography interiors hotel boutique hotel vietnam textile illustration calligraphy bespoke web design luxury graphic design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. RV1.jpg
  2. RV 6.jpg
  3. RV 7.jpg
  4. RV 2.jpg
  5. RV 3.jpg
  6. RV 4.jpg
  7. RV 5.jpg

Oro&Co were privileged to have been chosen to design the brand identity for Rose Villa Saigon, Vietnam’s first Members’ Club, an enchanting oasis in Ho Chi Minh City.
We worked on everything from defining the brand attributes, creating an elaborate bespoke logo and everything from signage to tableware, fine print, pattern design, packaging and an online membership portal.
The design perfectly reflects the sensual layering of colour and pattern throughout the club, while digital roses in the floral crest allude to the central feature, the tiered mosaic pool.
I was creative director, lead designer and project manager for the project, working with a specialist calligrapher, pattern designer and web developer for individual elements.

Debi Ani / Oro&Co
Debi Ani / Oro&Co
Finely crafted brand identity and digital design

More by Debi Ani / Oro&Co

View profile
    • Like