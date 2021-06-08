Redesign concept for the "KRUKO" clothing brand website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a concept for the entire website of KRUKO fashion brand. I came across the original at https://kruko.ru/store and saw at once how I would redesign it.
Please, feel free to comment which variant is better.