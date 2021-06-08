Katia Pazniak

Redesign concept for the "KRUKO" clothing brand website

Redesign concept for the "KRUKO" clothing brand website ux web ui design
This is a concept for the entire website of KRUKO fashion brand. I came across the original at https://kruko.ru/store and saw at once how I would redesign it.

Please, feel free to comment which variant is better.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
