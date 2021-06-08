Instagram stories

Trending designs to inspire you
Irene Forte Skincare requested to make series of sponsored videos for instagram in order to promote their product bestsellers. Here you can see 2 types of videos one with focus on customers reviews, another with focus on ingredients.