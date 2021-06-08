Lumberjack Larry: Adobe Abendschule Initiative

Trending designs to inspire you
Adobe Germany approached me to and asked me to produce two videos for their Adobe Abendschule initiative. For one video I created a 2 hour video all about Adobe Character Animator. It also included a little background on how to build puppets in Adobe Illustrator. For the Abendschule, I created an original puppet named Lumberjack Larry that viewers could download and experiment with.