Lumberjack Larry: Adobe Abendschule Initiative

Lumberjack Larry: Adobe Abendschule Initiative producer video puppet larry lumberjack character art character illustration illustration adobe character animator character animator character design adobe illustrator adobe abendschule adobe
Adobe Germany approached me to and asked me to produce two videos for their Adobe Abendschule initiative. For one video I created a 2 hour video all about Adobe Character Animator. It also included a little background on how to build puppets in Adobe Illustrator. For the Abendschule, I created an original puppet named Lumberjack Larry that viewers could download and experiment with.

