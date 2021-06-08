Flycart - Ecommerce app ui

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone! 👋
Here is my exploration design about ecommerce app.
This is an application for shopping that helps you to buy products online.
I hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬
Design Tool — Adobe XD & Photoshop
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk