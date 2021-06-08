Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amar Wadnere

Wallet Mobile App Simple Dashboard

Amar Wadnere
Amar Wadnere
  • Save
Wallet Mobile App Simple Dashboard mobile dashboard figmadesign figma neomorphism neomorphic neo black theme mobile app wallet app money wallet mobile design mobile app wallet ui concept design clean uxdesign minimalist ux
Download color palette

Got an idea of designing a wallet mobile app's dashboard. Dashboard consists of income and expense stats, and how is the spending-income ratio per month.. And when we click on any of the stats, we go to the detailed list page.

As far as UI Design is concerned, I have tried to use neomorphism in this design, and tried out that in a black theme.

If you think that this shot is any worthy of appreciation, then please like it.

Amar Wadnere
Amar Wadnere

More by Amar Wadnere

View profile
    • Like