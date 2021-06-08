Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleh Idolov

Dive – Where remote teams m̶e̶e̶t̶ bond v.4

Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov
  • Save
Dive – Where remote teams m̶e̶e̶t̶ bond v.4 funny vibes meeting socialize 80s beach dive d letter retro vintage logo vector muzli startup design identity branding
Download color palette

An unused logo concept with retro 80's vibes for Dive – the space for remote teams to socialize. Play games, have drop-in conversations, connect on similar topics, watch videos, and do fun activities TOGETHER — on video.

Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov

More by Oleh Idolov

View profile
    • Like