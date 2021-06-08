Reijo Palmiste

Murder Ballads II

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Murder Ballads II pastel candy color candy skull western wild west west 3d artist 3d artwork 3d illustration 3d art revolver gun isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

I think this version is even more interesting. What do you think?

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like