Contract Freelance — Website

Good Tuesday, Dribbble 👋
Today I'm sharing a website concept for dexdoc. These are web sites through which you can get freelance work/contracts. It is simple and easy, you do not need to sit on exchanges to find a contract, company it will do it for you.
Hope you will like this design concept ❤️
While I'm experimenting in this style so There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂
All the best,
Vlad
———
I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com
Follow me:
Behance | Instagram