ILLO

Geometric data | new portfolio update!

ILLO
ILLO
Hire Us
  • Save
Geometric data | new portfolio update! illotv motion design circle abstract geometry data design shapes motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
Download color palette

We have a new portfolio update! ☀️ We created a video explainer blending characters, environments and abstract elements for Sphere, a new insurance app!

Check out the full video on our website and on Behance 👈

Credits — Creative Direction Cristina Pasquale + Illustration Lead Arianna Cristiano + Illustration Silviu Chirac + Animation Lead Laurentiu Lunic + Animation David Cubitt + Copywriting Emilia Barbu

ILLO
ILLO
A design studio focused on colorful motion & illustration.
Hire Us

More by ILLO

View profile
    • Like