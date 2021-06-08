Priyanka Srivastava

Food Delivery Application

Priyanka Srivastava
Priyanka Srivastava
  • Save
Food Delivery Application fastdelivery app order adobexd uiux deliveryapp food cart cleanui flatui food delivery
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers! 👋

Check out our new concept of food delivery app. Order tasty food at your door, receive daily offers, use vouchers, and many more!
Enjoy the food without contacting other people or going out, especially in these hard times.

Stay in touch, and have a nice day!

We are available for new projects, contact us at
Piyaa1902@gmail.com

Priyanka Srivastava
Priyanka Srivastava

More by Priyanka Srivastava

View profile
    • Like