Xentury

Hydrapay Logo mark

Xentury
Xentury
Hire Me
  • Save
Hydrapay Logo mark vector abstract illustrator design minimal modern branding agency brand identity energy solor branding logo
Download color palette

Here is an unused logo mark we developed for the hydra pay brand. Though of sharing this since we all loved it! :) We will let you know regarding the project progress soon!

Xentury
Xentury
Powered to make you shine and win.
Hire Me

More by Xentury

View profile
    • Like