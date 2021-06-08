Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TEX - Created During Live Stream on Behance

TEX - Created During Live Stream on Behance xp-pen xppen adobe illustrator toy story illustration adobe illustrator character design electronics game texas vintage retro toy texas instruments
Tex is based on the old Texas Instrument's Speak & Spell.
The character was created using Adobe Illustrator on a XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro display tablet during a live stream on Behance.

