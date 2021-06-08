TEX - Created During Live Stream on Behance

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tex is based on the old Texas Instrument's Speak & Spell.
The character was created using Adobe Illustrator on a XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro display tablet during a live stream on Behance.