Eduguru Virtual Education| Signup form| Landing Page

Hello Designers,
Here is another shot from us from the edutech platform that we have been working with. Virtual Learning has become the new normal and we want learners to have a seamless experience while using the product.
This shot we created here displays the signup page, which should be a cakewalk to the users. Signing up experience should eliminate as many steps as possible. Followed by various pricing plans available this screen clearly delights users' actions.
Liked the shot ? Let us know it. Have some feedback on the same? Leave that in the comments section. We love to have a healthy interaction.
