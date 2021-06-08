LePunktNoir

Circe Herbs Boutique Logo

LePunktNoir
LePunktNoir
Hire Me
  • Save
Circe Herbs Boutique Logo logo design logo design handlettering type typography lettering
Circe Herbs Boutique Logo logo design logo design handlettering type typography lettering
Circe Herbs Boutique Logo logo design logo design handlettering type typography lettering
Download color palette
  1. Circe-vectors_color_3_d.png
  2. Circe-vectors_color_all_d.png
  3. Circe-vectors_b_w_3_d.png

Here’s another totally made up logo just for fun ☺️ Circe…daughter of Helios and a nymph Perse, Circe is an enchantress capable of transforming humans into animals. She's a master of herbs and potions, which is why she would probably have something like an herbs boutique if she were to find herself in our times

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
LePunktNoir
LePunktNoir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by LePunktNoir

View profile
    • Like