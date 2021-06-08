Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FootyCoin - Cryptocurrency Company Landing Page

FootyCoin - Cryptocurrency Company Landing Page blockchain gradient glow tokens nft crypto web cryptocurrency web exchange ethereum crypto website cryptocurrency website crypto ux ui web design landing page crypto currency bitcoin crypto exchange cryptocurrency
Hello Dribbble 🔥

Please meet with FootyCoin Landing Page Concept, With FootyCoin you can transact Cryptocurrency as easily as you walk.
What do you think?

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!

Photo by Nick On Figma
-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
