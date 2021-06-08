Starlight Cadet: Created During Behance Live Streams

In 2020, I began streaming live for the Adobe Education Leaders Program here on Behance. Adobe had asked me if I would be interested in streaming live and I liked the idea of inspiring the Adobe community.

When thinking about what I wanted to create during a live stream, I started going through some of my old sketches and found this one. Originally, the sketch was done in 2018 as an answer to Angie Nasca's (@angiensca) draw this in your own style challenge on Instagram. My idea was to take her original sketch and make less cartoony... and give the character a video game style.